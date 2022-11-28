Watch Now
Iran calls for United States to be kicked out of World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup
Noah K. Murray/AP
2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy on display before press conference at Rockefeller Plaza. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Posted at 9:28 AM, Nov 28, 2022
(KERO) — Iran's state media has called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup.

The call comes after the US Soccer Federation changed Iran's flag to remove the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The federation says it changed the graphic for 24 hours to "support the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights." The graphic has since been changed back.

State media in Iran said the move by the US violates the FIFA charter and team USA should be kicked out of the tournament and suspended. The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning, November 29th.

