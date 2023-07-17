JFK assassination documents remain under wraps as more questions raised

WASHINGTON (KERO) — A recent decision by President Joe Biden concerning documents related to the assassination of John F Kennedy is raising questions about what the government knew ahead of the assassination.

Late in June, the President issued a final order certifying documents from the JFK investigation to be released. However, a judge upheld the order, keeping thousands of documents from the investigation under wraps.

The New York Times reports more than 4,500 files remain either partially or fully withheld from the public's eye.

Jefferson Morley is the editor of the blog "JFK Facts." According to Morley, some of the files being withheld could shed light on the CIA's investigation before JFK's death.

"What remains is about 4,400 documents from a variety of federal agencies, primarily the CIA, that still contain some redactions ranging from a word to a paragraph to a page to the whole document," explained Morley.

Morley says that there is one name that has been a mystery all these years that was made public in the files: Rueben Efron. Efron worked for the CIA and was intercepting Lee Harvey Oswald's mail months before the assassination.

"Ruben Efron died 30 years ago, so they are not protecting the name of a living person," said Morley. "They are protecting the operational activity that he was engaged in, which was reading Lee Harvey Oswald's mail. What it shows is that the CIA was running some kind of intelligence operation, we don't know exactly what, around Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin, while President Kennedy was still alive."

It will now be up to individual government agencies to determine if and when more documents from the investigation are released in the future.

