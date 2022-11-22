Kevin McCarthy calls for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to resign, threatens impeachment

EL PASO, Texas (KERO) — In a speech held in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, November 22nd, Congressman Kevin McCarthy called for Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, to resign from his position.

"We have lost operational control of our southern border, empowering drug cartels and human traffickers," explained McCarthy. "They have fired shots at our National Guard. They've got AK-47s pointing at helicopters. They have burned and hung and raped the women and caught them on fire. And again, Secretary Mayorkas thinks the border is secure."

"He has blocked ICE and Border Patrol from enforcing our laws while vilifying them at the same time," McCarthy continued. "Do you realize what that has done? In the last 10 days, three Border Patrol agents have committed suicide, a total of 14 this year, a number we have not seen in decades. He ended the Remain In Mexico policy and wants to end Title 42. His actions have produced the greatest wave of illegal immigration in recorded history. Our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas' dereliction of duty."

McCarthy then called for Mayorkas to step down from his position as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security before threatening to have Republicans in the House begin an impeachment inquiry against him.

"This is why today I am calling on the secretary to resign," stated McCarthy. "He cannot and must not remain in that position. If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure will determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiry."

"If Secretary Mayorkas was in charge of any company, he would have been fired by now for the failures of what he has caused," continued McCarthy. "The American public deserve more, deserve better, and expect more within their government. Enough is enough. We will do whatever it takes."

"This is my commitment to the men and women of the Borden Patrol and to the citizens of the United States of America," finished McCarthy.

Following his speech, the congressman introduced Congressman Tony Gonzales, the Representative for that area, who had his own speech.