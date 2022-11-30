Lake Mead may close marinas due to low water levels

LAKE MEAD, Calif. (KERO) — In Nevada, there's only one working launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor in Las Vegas because of low Lake Mead levels.

Moving forward, the park service is considering drastic measures as lake levels continue to fall. Worst-case scenario: closing every ramp and marina at Lake Mead.

"The fact that they even wrote it down is scary," said Bruce Nelson, Boating Lake Mead Operations Director. "To even float it would be, no pun intended, a concern. To shut it down to non-motorized craft makes no sense. You can only probably appreciate 5 percent of this lake if you don't have a boat."

Lake Mead provides water from the Colorado River to 25 million people, including many here in California. Last month, the state started negotiations to use less of that water-conserving about 130 billion gallons from Lake Mead annually from 2023 to 2026.