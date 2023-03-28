Lawmakers plan to reintroduce Protection from Abusive Passengers Act

(KERO) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers plan to reintroduce a bill called the Protection from Abusive Passengers Act on Wed, March 29.

The legislation would ban people who were fined or convicted of serious physical violence from commercial flights. Lawmakers say the bill aims to improve the safety of aviation workers and passengers.

The bill comes after a series of recent high-profile incidents on planes. Earlier this month, a man allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door on a plane and stab a flight attendant.

