Man dies in police custody in Maryland while under suicide watch

Fair
HI: 64°
LO: 44°
FILE PHOTO: Two Maryland State Police vehicles. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)
WESTMINSTER, Maryland - A man placed under suicide protocol has died in police custody.
Early Sunday, Maryland State Police was contacted by the Carroll County Sheriffs Office, to investigate an in custody death.
Officials say the detainee was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on first degree assault charges.
No details on the arrestee's identity have been released, pending next of kin notification.
Maryland State Police Homicide detectives have taken the lead in the investigation.
President Donald Trump has decided to expel 60 Russian diplomats from the U.S. Other countries are taking similar actions against Russia.
The Trump administration says it's expelling 60 Russian diplomats in response to the attack on a former double agent in the U.K.
At least 64 people are dead and more than a dozen are missing after a fire tore through a shopping center in Kemerovo, Siberia.
The two people accused are now advisers to Prime Minister Theresa May.