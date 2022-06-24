Manchin says he's 'alarmed' by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch following abortion votes

Sen. Joe Manchin was critical of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh after they voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions across the country nearly 50 years ago.

Manchin was one of the few Senate Democrats to confirm their nominations.

"I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans," Manchin said.

The senator from West Virginia said he is pro-life, but he has come to accept that his definition of pro-life may not be the same as others.

He said he will work with his colleagues in the Senate to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

Sen. Susan Collins said she is working on bipartisan legislation to legalize abortions nationwide. The pro-choice Republican had also voted to confirm Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. She expressed disappointment in their decision to overturn Roe on Friday.