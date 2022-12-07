Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy snubbed by fallen officer's family at medal ceremony

WASHINGTON (KERO) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received the cold shoulder at a prestigious medal ceremony on Tuesday morning, December 6th.

Gladys Sicknick is the mother of Officer Brian Sicknick, one of the fallen officers from the January 6th riots. She was attending a ceremony held to present congressional gold medals to the officers and agents who protected the Capitol on January 6th on behalf of her son.

Sicknick was seen enthusiastically shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, but as she approached Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, she ignored his extended hand and then brushed past McCarthy.

She called McConnell and McCarthy "two-faced" because of continued Republican support for former President Donald Trump, who she blames for the Capitol riot.