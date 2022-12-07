Watch Now
NewsCovering America

Actions

Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy snubbed by fallen officer's family at medal ceremony

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received the cold shoulder at a prestigious medal ceremony on Tuesday morning, December 6th.
Capitol Riot Gold Medal
Posted at 7:21 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 10:33:47-05

WASHINGTON (KERO) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received the cold shoulder at a prestigious medal ceremony on Tuesday morning, December 6th.

Gladys Sicknick is the mother of Officer Brian Sicknick, one of the fallen officers from the January 6th riots. She was attending a ceremony held to present congressional gold medals to the officers and agents who protected the Capitol on January 6th on behalf of her son.

Sicknick was seen enthusiastically shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, but as she approached Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, she ignored his extended hand and then brushed past McCarthy.

She called McConnell and McCarthy "two-faced" because of continued Republican support for former President Donald Trump, who she blames for the Capitol riot.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson