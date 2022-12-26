Monthly COVID-19 hospitalizations jump nearly 50 percent

(KERO) — Upwards of 100 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to John Hopkins University.

The actual number of infections is most likely higher because many people who get COVID-19 don't test for it or don't report the results of at-home tests. COVID-19 cases have trended down since late summer, but are now bouncing back up nationwide.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are considered a better indicator of disease trends. Hospitalizations are up nearly 50 percent over the past month.