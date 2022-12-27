More than 6,000 children wounded or killed by firearms, highest year on record

(KERO) — The number of children wounded or killed by gunfire in the United States passed a milestone this year.

The Gun Violence Archive says more than 6,000 children 17 years old or younger were victims. This year's deaths include the 19 students killed in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas back in May. With five days to go in 2022, the number is already higher than in 2021, which at the time was the highest since the group started keeping track in 2014.

The Gun Violence Archive adds that more than 300 of this year's youth firearm deaths were kids 11 years old and younger.