Mother of Colorado Club Q shooter arrested same night as shooting

David Zalubowski/AP
Law enforcement investigators exit Club Q, the site of a weekend mass shooting, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Club Q, in which five people were killed and others suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 05, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KERO) — The mother of the suspected gunman in the recent Colorado Club Q shooting was arrested just hours after it happened.

Police records show Laura Voepel, the mother of accused gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich, was arrested in Colorado Springs at 3:30 a.m. for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Sunday, November 20th. Records also show that she was not taken into custody, as county jails in Colorado Springs do not accept non-violent misdemeanors.

Authorities say they do not know where Voepel is now and that she was not cooperating with the police. Reports say she had a previous criminal record for public intoxication and falsely reporting a crime to police. She reportedly underwent court-ordered mental health treatment in 2010 that stemmed from those  cases.

