Mother of Colorado Club Q shooter arrested same night as shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KERO) — The mother of the suspected gunman in the recent Colorado Club Q shooting was arrested just hours after it happened.

Police records show Laura Voepel, the mother of accused gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich, was arrested in Colorado Springs at 3:30 a.m. for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Sunday, November 20th. Records also show that she was not taken into custody, as county jails in Colorado Springs do not accept non-violent misdemeanors.

Authorities say they do not know where Voepel is now and that she was not cooperating with the police. Reports say she had a previous criminal record for public intoxication and falsely reporting a crime to police. She reportedly underwent court-ordered mental health treatment in 2010 that stemmed from those cases.