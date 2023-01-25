Watch Now
NASA, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to create nuclear thermal rocket engine

John Raoux/AP
FILE - The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission to the moon rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, NASA announced it is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast. NASA was aiming for a launch attempt this weekend _ just after midnight on Sunday. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 10:14:16-05

(KERO) — Nuclear power could help transport humans to Mars one day.

NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency want to create an engine that would rely on a nuclear reactor to provide the thrust needed to propel a rocket through space. They tried to develop this type of technology before, however, the program stalled.

The space agency said the first tests could happen as soon as 2027 on Tues, Jan 24.

"Recent aerospace materials and engineering advancements are enabling a new era for space nuclear technology, and this flight demonstration will be a major achievement toward establishing a space transportation capability for an Earth-Moon economy,” said Jim Reuter, Associate Administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate, through a NASA press release.

