Nation observes 2nd anniversary of Jan 6 attack on United States Capitol

(KERO) — Today marks the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.

President Joe Biden is marking the occasion with a solemn tribute and he'll be honoring those who protected the Capitol building that day.

Meanwhile, the longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries suffered during the January 6th attack, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and two people in the crowd that day. Sicknick was hospitalized after being assaulted with bear spray. He died on Jan 7. The medical examiner said the cause was a stroke.

The new lawsuit, which also claims "conspiracy to violate civil rights" and "aiding and abetting of an assault," seeks $10 million from each defendant. The lawsuit says in part "the horrific events of January 6, 2021, including Officer Sicknick's tragic, wrongful death, were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the defendant's unlawful actions."

A spokesperson for former President Trump issued a statement saying "President Trump clearly and unequivocally stated that Americans should 'peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.'"

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn worked with Officer Sicknick and he says he holds Trump responsible.

"He needs to be held accountable and that's why all eyes are on the Justice Department right now," said Dunn. "Because they're the ones who can bring forth accountability."

Officer Dunn will be at the White House today to receive the Presidential Civilian Award from President Biden, the second-highest civilian award in the country. Officer Sicknick will receive the award posthumously.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, dozens of military veterans have now delivered letters to several House Republicans demanding that they condemn political violence.

Congressman David Valadao, who represents California's 22nd District, spoke with 23ABC on Thursday about his thoughts on the attack at the Capitol.

"That was obviously, I would say, probably the darkest day in our nation's history, but I don't assume there's going to be anything special going on," said Valadao. "I think the focus right now is going to continue to be on the speaker. That's where the majority of us will be spending our time."