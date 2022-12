(KERO) — The 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is on Wednesday, December 7th. Congress first designated the day as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day back in 1994.

Each year on December 7th, the nation remembers the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack. Another 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which sank two United States Navy battleships and destroyed an aircraft.

Remembrance events will be held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.