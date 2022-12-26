National flu activity decreases for 2nd week in a row

(KERO) — Flu season hit harder and faster than normal this year, and while flu activity remains high, it has decreased for the second week in a row.

New CDC data shows roughly 21,000 new hospitalizations last week. That's down from a high of more than 26,000 two weeks earlier, the week after Thanksgiving.

Respiratory virus activity is still “high” or “very high” in nearly every state, and it could get worse with holiday travel and gatherings. The CDC estimates at least 18 million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 deaths from flu this season.