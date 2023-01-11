National Highway Traffic Administration says crashes cost $340 billion a year

(KERO) — A new study shows the financial toll traffic crashes take on society.

The National Highway Traffic Administration says crashes cost $340 billion in a year. The report looked at crashes from 2019.

The report showed crashes claimed more than 36,000 lives, injured 4.5 million people, and damaged 23 million vehicles.

Officials say people not involved in car crashes pay for 75 percent of the cost. Those burdens come from insurance premiums, taxes, lost time stuck in traffic, and excess fuel consumption.