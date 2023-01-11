National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather events cost $165 billion

(KERO) — A new report shows the financial toll of severe weather in the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that 18 extreme weather events cost a total of $165 billion. The report shows those weather events caused at least 474 deaths.

The most expensive weather event was Hurricane Ian. Ian caused an estimated $113 billion in damage. The Midwestern and Western Drought was responsible for more than $22 billion in damage.

Scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events even more powerful.