National snowplow shortage hits during stormy season

(KERO) — Many states are facing a shortage of snowplow drivers with the heart of winter still ahead.

According to the National Coalition for Open Roads, some states face dozens of open positions. The organization says western states have been hit particularly hard where the average starting pay ranges from $17 to $26 per hour.

The group says a tight labor market is creating problems because once drivers receive paid training to get their CDL license, they leave for higher-paying jobs. They say increasing salaries is just a start.

The group recommends signing bonuses for new drivers and a requirement for people to repay training costs if they leave their position early.