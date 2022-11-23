Watch Now
Negotiators make little progress in preventing rail strike

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Stationary trains and rail equipment are seen on a quiet Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in a railyard near the Nebraska-Iowa state line in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Nov 23, 2022
(KERO) — Negotiators are making no progress trying to prevent a rail strike during the holiday shopping season.

The largest of the 12 rail workers' unions rejected management's latest proposal that included 24 percent raises and $5,000 bonuses. Three other unions also rejected the new deals.

A cooling-off period ends December 9th, which is when a possible strike could begin. Economists predict a rail strike would cost the United States economy $2 billion a day. Many experts predict Congress will need to step in and prevent workers from going to the picket lines.

