Negotiators make little progress in preventing rail strike

(KERO) — Negotiators are making no progress trying to prevent a rail strike during the holiday shopping season.

The largest of the 12 rail workers' unions rejected management's latest proposal that included 24 percent raises and $5,000 bonuses. Three other unions also rejected the new deals.

A cooling-off period ends December 9th, which is when a possible strike could begin. Economists predict a rail strike would cost the United States economy $2 billion a day. Many experts predict Congress will need to step in and prevent workers from going to the picket lines.