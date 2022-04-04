New COVID and migrant surges could hit at the same time

(KERO) — Surges in COVID-19 cases and asylum requests could soon hit the U.S. at the same time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is lifting a Trump Administration order May 23.

The order stopped most migrant crossings at the southern border including those for asylum since March 2020.

The CDC says prevention and mitigation strategies and public health conditions are better now.

Refugees are seeking to enter a country where average daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been going down.

Experts say though, that the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA2 might be reversing those trends.