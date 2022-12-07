Oil prices hit lowest level this year

(KERO) — Good news for those hitting the road: gas prices should continue to fall.

Oil prices hit their lowest level of the year on Monday, December 5th, dropping to just over $74 a barrel. That's 43 percent lower from the peak of over $130 a barrel in March.

The drop comes even as the European Union and the West implemented new restrictions on Russian oil. Prices at the pump have dropped an average of 42 cents during the past month.

As of Wednesday, December 7th, the national average cost of fuel is $3.35 according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). For Californians, the statewide average is around $4.66.