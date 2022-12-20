Panel says FDA suffering issues relating to tobacco regulation

(KERO) — The United States Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) tobacco program needs more work according to an independent panel of experts who found numerous wide-ranging problems, hindering the agency's ability to regulate the industry and reduce tobacco-related disease and death.

The results of the review come after the FDA Commissioner requested the review in July, anticipating issues resulting from an ever-growing number of tobacco products. The panel found a lack of clarity, as well as deficiencies in transparency and communication. They also suggested clarification on application requirements and expectations, as well as working with other agencies on enforcement. An update is expected by early February.

Proposition 31 is set to go into effect on Wednesday, Dec 21. In November, voters approved Prop 31, which prohibits the sale of certain flavored tobacco and menthol products in stores and vending machines.