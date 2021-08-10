Pediatric group calls for push to vaccinate children against COVID

(KERO) — The alarming surge in COVID cases, fueled by the delta variant, is now impacting kids.

With cases climbing for children and there's an urgent push for them to get vaccinated.

Dr. Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, is calling for the FDA to authorize vaccines for kids as soon as possible.

"We need to be approaching the trials in the authorization of the COVID vaccine for children with the same urgency that we did with adults, just as it's a serious disease in adults, it can be a very serious disease in children."

"Children are now being admitted to the hospital at a rate of almost 4x higher than a month ago... With more than 94 thousand pediatric cases."