Performers shaken following mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

The brazen stabbing spree that left two dead and six injured has people on the Las Vegas Strip on edge especially those who walk it regularly dressed for grabbing attention.

The mass stabbing on the Strip left a trail of chaos and blood behind.

Eight victims, two dead, left a lot of anxiety in the wake of the senseless act, especially among those who walk the strip day and night like Jesus Guadalupe.

Guadalupe said he basically lives on the strip drumming, dancing, singing, anything he can do to make ends meet.

"It is scaring me," he said. "I'm kind of leery of people now. Now you've go to watch where you're at and watch your surroundings. You don't know who you encounter because, at the end of the day, the streets are dangerous."

Witnesses said several of the victims were sidewalk showgirls which had the industry on high alert.

Geli Woods is the owner of Mystique Showgirls and said she's constantly telling her girls to protect themselves by carrying pepper spray and pocket tasers and keeping their eyes open.

"My girls walk down that way all the time," Woods said. "We always go down there. That could have been us,"

Woods said many of her employees are taking a second look at their careers.

"I have had some of my employees who don't want to showgirl anymore," she said, "and I really don't blame them because it's a scary situation."