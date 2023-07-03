PG&E provides safety tips ahead of 4th of July holiday

(KERO) — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, PG&E is offering some safety tips for the public to keep in mind when it comes to fireworks.

According to PG&E, the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks show put on by professionals rather than lighting fireworks at home.

For those lighting their own fireworks, be aware of surroundings and stay clear of powerlines, structures, dry grass, or any flammable materials. Those who witness a fire or issue with power lines are asked to call 911 immediately.