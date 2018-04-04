Photos: Martin Luther King Jr.'s death 50 years ago remembered

People at events throughout the nation today, April 4, 2018 are remembering the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., which happened 50 years ago at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

MLK's legacy is being highlighted today with events at the National Civil Rights Museum, which is at that site. The day will include bell tolls across the nation at 6:01 p.m. Central Time, the moment when Dr. King was shot.