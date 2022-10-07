Police: Two people dead, six more wounded in stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead and six more are hospitalized after a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning.

Three of the victims are in critical condition, said Capt. Dori Koren with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This, after police were called to a casino in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:41 a.m. on reports of a stabbing with multiple victims.

The suspect was taken into custody in front of the Venetian, reportedly with a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves.” Police said multiple victims were transported to area hospitals with "unknown extent of injuries."

Five of the patients were taken to University Medical Center's trauma center for treatment, a hospital spokesperson confirmed:

"One patient is in critical condition and one patient has passed away. Two of the patients are in serious condition and one is in fair condition. Our team members at the UMC Trauma Center continue to work tirelessly to provide these patients with the highest level of care available."

Marissa Mussi, a spokesperson for Sunrise Hospital, has also confirmed that two additional victims are being treated at Sunrise Hospital, who are both in "fair condition."

Witnesses at the scene tell 13 Action News reporter Joe Moeller the stabbings occurred in multiple locations and some of the victims involved may have been showgirls, who take photos with tourists on the Strip.

Moeller spoke to one woman who said the injured showgirls are her employees. She tells KTNV the suspect told the women he was a chef and asked to pose for a photo with them while holding a knife. When the women declined his offer, he stabbed them, she said.

One witness from Canada shared a photo with 13 Action News of a showgirl being taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

Another witness from Canada shared a photo with 13 Action News of a showgirl being taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

Another witness, Pierre Fandrich of Montreal, Canada, spoke to KTNV through a translator. He says he was walking along the strip when he thought he heard "three or four showgirls laughing," though it turned out to be screaming. Fandrich says he saw "a lot of blood" as one woman ran across the bridge, one was on the ground and another — with an apparent stab wound on her back — tried to help the woman on the ground. Another person approached them and attempted to help the woman on the ground by doing CPR until the police arrived, Fandrich says.

At first, Fandrich says he "thought a girl fell from the bridge because there was a lot of blood on the ground." Fandrich did not see the suspect in the aftermath because "everything happened so fast."

Another witness shared a video of one of the victims, which has been blurred due to its graphic nature.

A witness visiting Las Vegas from Los Angeles recalls seeing one victim "laying on the ground near the shops" and being attended to by one of the security guards. The witness said they were in the Wynn at the time of the attack but came upon the scene after leaving the resort.

Traffic along Spring Mountain at Las Vegas Boulevard will remain shut down while an investigation into the incident is conducted by LVMPD.

Clark County issued the following statement regarding the incident:

Clark County statement on the stabbing incident on the Las #Vegas Strip.



“Our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack on the Strip today. We are grateful for the quick response from our @ClarkCountyFD, @LVMPD and other first responders.”



📸 from @kncannon pic.twitter.com/yBIe9EEEnR — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 6, 2022

The Clark County Coroner identified two victims of the stabbing as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, of Las Vegas, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, of Las Vegas.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.