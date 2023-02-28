Poll says nearly half of Americans believe they are worse off financially

(KERO) — Inflation has Americans feeling grim about the future of the economy and the state of their bank accounts.

According to a new Gallup poll, half of Americans believe they are worse off financially than a year ago. That is the highest reported number in the survey since the recession of 2008.

Many Americans don't expect things to get better anytime soon. Another Gallup poll shows that 48 percent of Americans believe the stock market will decline in the next six months.

Most Americans also expect inflation and interest rates to rise.