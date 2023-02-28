Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Poll says nearly half of Americans believe they are worse off financially

economy bank saving money (file)
23ABC
economy bank saving money (file)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 14:21:31-05

(KERO) — Inflation has Americans feeling grim about the future of the economy and the state of their bank accounts.

According to a new Gallup poll, half of Americans believe they are worse off financially than a year ago. That is the highest reported number in the survey since the recession of 2008.

Many Americans don't expect things to get better anytime soon. Another Gallup poll shows that 48 percent of Americans believe the stock market will decline in the next six months.

Most Americans also expect inflation and interest rates to rise.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra