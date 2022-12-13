Watch Now
President Biden, First Lady celebrate 75th Toys for Tots anniversary

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden pretends to ride a bike during a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Dec 13, 2022
ARLINGTON, Va. (KERO) — President Biden and the First Lady marked the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots at an event hosted by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

The Bidens helped pack presents for children and shared a little holiday cheer at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Northern Virginia. The event was part of Jill Biden's Joining Forces initiative to support the families of military members and veterans.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program has distributed millions of toys to children over the last 75 years.

