TAMPA, Fla. (KERO) — President Joe Biden says he is not ready to decide whether he wants to run for reelection.

The President spoke to Telemundo following an event in Tampa, Florida on Thurs, Feb 9. Biden said he sees no difference between the two likely Republican presidential contenders: former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

Biden also said he has never decided on whether or not to run based on who his opponent will be.