Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

(KERO) — Sunday marked 50 years since the supreme court issued its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, recognizing the constitutional right to abortion.

“I think from a government and a political science perspective, it is really the representational process in action," said Ian Anderson, a political analyst and a political science professor at Taft College. "When we are thinking about the perspective of this debate in the newer generations that are looking at it now, it's important to remember where you live and what does your state government say, and what does your governor say. But I also think it's important to use unbiased sources of information to frame where the debate is in the process.”

As it has been roughly seven months since the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Anderson says that no matter where you land in the perspective of this specific decision, it is essential to understand the power of advocacy.

“I think it's really important because this type of debate is really close and personal for a lot of people," said Anderson. "We have to understand that we live in a country that allows all perspectives to exist and we have a system that allows us to participate and let our voices, our beliefs, be heard.”

Anderson says that with the debate encompassing many perspectives, there is always room to be able to move forward.

“No matter where you find yourself today reflecting on the anniversary of Roe v Wade, understand that we are fortunate enough to live in a country that allows us to advocate for our beliefs.”

On Friday, in Washington d.c., the first March for Life rally took place since the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe V. Wade.

“The perspective of it, in general, is not just a religious standpoint but a personal standpoint," said Anderson. "If anything, the March for Life, the passage of Dobbs shows that the decisions around issues like this are never stagnant.”