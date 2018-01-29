Andrew McCabe stepping down as FBI deputy director

Haze
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on the FBI's budget requests for FY2018 on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCabe became acting director in May, following President Trump's dismissal of James Comey. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has told FBI staff he is stepping down effective Monday, sources tell CNN.
President Donald Trump, who had publicly criticized McCabe in recent months, learned about the departure Monday morning, a White House official told CNN.
He was eligible to retire in March, but with his accumulated leave, he is able to step down earlier.
McCabe became Trump's acting director of the FBI in May when Trump fired James Comey.
The President did not answer a reporter's question at the White House about McCabe's departure.
