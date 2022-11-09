Watch Now
Sarah Huckabee Sanders projected to become next Arkansas governor

Andrew Harnik/AP
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks before former President Donald Trump at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 20:48:05-05

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the race for governor in Arkansas.

The Associated Press projects Huckabee Sanders will defeat Democrat Chris Jones once all the votes are counted.

Huckabee Sanders was a prominent figure in the Trump administration, serving as the White House press secretary in 2017.

She is the daughter of Mike Huckabee. He served as the governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

Huckabee Sanders' victory keeps the governorship in the Republican win column. She will succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

