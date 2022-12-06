Senator Chuck Schumer, federal health official call for help with rise in flu, RSV cases

(KERO) — An urgent call is being made for federal health officials to help strained hospitals deal with the rise in respiratory illnesses among children.

Cases of the flu and RSV are overwhelming hospitals nationwide. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to step in and help.

The United States Health and Human Services Secretary wrote a letter to governors around the country saying that the Biden administration "stands ready to continue assisting you with resources, supplies, and personnel." Health and Human Services also said that hospitals can apply the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration to address cases of respiratory illness.