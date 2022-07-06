Seventh person dies following attack in Highland Park, Illinois

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (KERO) — A seventh person has died from their injuries after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop in Highland Park, Illinois on the 4th of July. The suspect, Robert Crimo, fired nearly 70 rounds into a crowd of parade-goers.

Officials say Crimo bought at least five firearms despite Illinois State Police had two interactions with him years prior, which some say should have brought his mental health into question. Crimo has now been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say he planned his attack for weeks and carried out the rampage dressed in women's clothing.

"Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity," said Lake County Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

Officials say the 21-year-old passed four background checks before he bought the high-powered rifle used in the attack.

Illinois state police say they've met with Crimo before. In April 2019 they were notified that Crimo had attempted suicide. Then that September a family member called the police saying Crimo "was going to kill everyone." Police confiscated a dozen knives but no other actions were taken.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris renewed calls for an assault weapons ban.

"We need to end this horror. We need to stop this violence. And we must protect our communities from the terror of gun violence. You know I've said it before, enough is enough."

There's no word yet on a possible motive. If convicted, Crimo could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

An arraignment is set for Friday morning.