Sig Sauer is sued after pistol critics claim a model discharges without pulling trigger

Gun-maker Sig Sauer is facing fresh accusations that its P320 pistol model is prone to going off without the trigger being pulled.

A U.S. Army veteran says in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Philadelphia that the defect has led to dozens of injuries over the past several years. Plaintiff George Abrahams is a painting contractor. He says his holstered Sig Sauer pistol was discharged while he was going down the stairs and caused a serious leg injury.

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of litigation targeting the New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer over its P320 pistol. The gun-maker has denied its pistol is defective.

The P320 “is the most dangerous pistol for its users sold in the United States market,” the plaintiff’s lawyers alleged in court documents.

The 53-year-old Army veteran claims he holstered his P320, put it in the pocket of his athletic pants, and zipped it up. “All I did was come down the stairway and there was a loud explosion, and then the excruciating pain and bleeding,” he said.