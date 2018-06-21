Snake wraps around woman's leg while driving

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Rockvale, Tennessee woman learned a valuable lesson after being surprised by a snake in her vehicle.

The woman was driving to meet a pest control technician with The Bug Man LLC Wednesday. Before getting on the road she had loaded a box, which had been sitting outside, in her car to take to the dump.

As she was driving, she looked down only to find a 6-foot snake wrapping around her leg.

She was able pull over on the side of the road and call for help, and a Rutherfod County Sheriff's deputy pulled the snake from the vehicle.

The Bug Man workers made sure to use the incident as a reminder to be sure to check all boxes or planters before bringing them into a vehicle or home.