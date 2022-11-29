Some federal officials want interest rates to remain high

(KERO) — At least two federal officials want to see interest rates remain at high levels at least through next year.

Right now, interest rates are in a range from 3.75 to four percent after six rate hikes so far this year. Federal board members John Williams and James Bullard want to see rates at five percent or higher and to stay there longer than many investors expect. Both men argue the fight against record inflation is going to take more work than anticipated.

The Central Bank is expected to meet again next month to decide on another rate hike. Many expect an increase of a half-of-a-percent. The last four were all three-quarters of a percent.