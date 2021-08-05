Spirit Airlines cancels more flights

(KERO) — Spirit Airlines is in damage control mode after a fourth day of mass flight cancellations.

Although according to flight aware, the airline has already canceled 339 flights across the country or 43% of planned flights Thursday.

39 of those are flying out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Wednesday 60% of planes expected to take off weren't able to, leaving passengers stranded and confused across the country.

"It's a lot of upset people here right now," said Sam Crossley, a traveler from Los Angeles traveler.

"Nobody is saying anything to anybody," said Adeniyi Oladimej, an Atlanta passenger. "Is it gonna be rescheduled? Are they gonna refund money?"

The company said in a partial statement "the last three days were extremely difficult for our guests and team members, and for that we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our guests where they need to be."

The statement goes on to say weather, system outages and staffing problems have been to blame as well as the peak summer travel season.