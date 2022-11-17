Study shows early hearing loss in over 1 billion people

(KERO) — More than a billion young people may be at risk of suffering early hearing loss according to a new study published Tuesday, November 15th in the journal BMJ Global Health.

Researchers say they analyzed scientific articles about unsafe listening practices published between 2000 and 2021. The articles looked at the impact of loud sound going straight into people's ears when using headphones or at entertainment venues like concerts, bars, and clubs.

The study estimated up to 1.35 billion people worldwide likely engage in unsafe listening practices and that's just those ages 12 to 34 years old.

Researchers say being exposed to loud sound can weaken the ear structure and eventually cause permanent damage. Grab those earplugs.