WASHINGTON, DC (KERO) — The public can return to the Supreme Court later this week for tours. The Supreme Court announced it plans to reopen to the public starting Thursday, December 1st.

The court will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays when Justices are not hearing arguments. Visitors were allowed to return to hearing arguments back in October, but the rest of the building remained closed to the public.

The Supreme Court shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.