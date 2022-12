WASHINGTON (KERO) — The Supreme Court will hear another attempt to bring back President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

The latest effort involves two student loan borrowers. They say the administration failed to follow the correct procedure in announcing the plan. The court will determine if the lawsuit has merit and decide if the plan was lawful.

Lower courts have blocked the President's plan twice now. The Supreme Court will have the final say on if it ever goes into effect.