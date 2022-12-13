Supreme Court to resume announcing opinions from the bench

(KERO) — The Supreme Court announced it will bring back another pre-pandemic tradition. The High Court will resume announcing opinions from the bench starting next month.

The tradition was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic and opinions were posted only on the Supreme Court's website.

Justices do not read entire opinions from the bench. They outline key points and read out dissents.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Supreme Court allowed public tours to resume after they were halted due to the pandemic.