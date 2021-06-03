Target has begun selling Pokemon cards in stores again, still not selling sports cards

(KERO) — Pokemon cards are now being sold inside Target stores according to social media posts.

The post says Target began selling them again earlier this week. Although there is a limit of 2 items per guest per day. Sports cards will also not be available in stores.

Stores will resume selling select Pokémon Trading Cards the week of June 1, 2021. Pokémon Trading Cards can be sold seven days per week and will have a limit of 2 items per guest per day. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 2, 2021

The chain took trading cards off of store shelves nationwide last month after reports that a man was assualted over sports cards in one of their stores in Wisconsin.

The value of trading cards has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

