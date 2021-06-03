Watch
Target has begun selling Pokemon cards in stores again, still not selling sports cards

Cards were taken off of shelves after reports of fights
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
In this Sept. 8, 1999 file photo, a selection of Pokemon trading cards are displayed in Scituate, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:43:21-04

(KERO) — Pokemon cards are now being sold inside Target stores according to social media posts.

The post says Target began selling them again earlier this week. Although there is a limit of 2 items per guest per day. Sports cards will also not be available in stores.

The chain took trading cards off of store shelves nationwide last month after reports that a man was assualted over sports cards in one of their stores in Wisconsin.

The value of trading cards has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

