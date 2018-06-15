SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California may be parting ways with daylight saving time this November, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The California Senate Thursday approved a proposal to ask voters to repeal the biannual time change.

Assembly Bill 807 asks voters to repeal the ballot measure from 1949, appropriately titled the Daylight Saving Time Act.

But the process to get rid of the time isn’t so simple. According to the Bee, the state can’t end daylight saving time until next year at the earliest.

The process would also require a second bill and approval from the federal government.

The Assembly passed the bill last year and is expected to sign off once again on amendments made by the Senate. The bill will then head to the desk of Governor Jerry Brown. Once signed by the Governor, voters will get their say.

The bill allows the Legislature to amend daylight saving time with a two-thirds vote. If voters approve the measure, a lawmaker would then need to introduce a new bill to establish the permanent time.

