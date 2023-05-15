Travelers prepare for Memorial Day weekend

(KERO) — Memorial Day weekend is approaching, meaning many will be hitting the roads.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) claims that approximately 3.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from their homes on Memorial Day weekend.

Nationwide, 42.3 million Americans will travel, according to AAA. The travel period will begin on Thurs, May 25th and end on Mon, May 29.

"This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports," said AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe. "Despite higher ticket prices than last year, demand for flights is skyrocketing and this Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005."

"Auto Club travel advisors advise that you get to the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights," Shupe continued.

Shupe says that travelers are paying more for Memorial Day trips this year due to the rising cost of airline tickets and hotels. He says to make sure travelers inspect their tires, batteries, and fluid levels before a long road trip.

