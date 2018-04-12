Trump hits back at NYT on Mueller

President Donald Trump said Thursday that if he wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, he would have months ago.

"If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper," Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Trump was disputing a New York Times report published Tuesday that said the President sought to fire Mueller in December following reports that Mueller was seeking Trump's financial records. CNN has also reported that Trump has wanted to fire Mueller for months.

The legality of firing Mueller has been a topic of conversation inside the White House since the indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates last fall, a source told CNN.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that the President "certainly believes he has the power" to fire him.