Trump will cut his trip to Mar-a-Lago short next week

Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
President Donald Trump waves as he steps off of Air Force One as he arrives in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
According to new travel notifications from the FAA, President Trump is trimming back the length of his visit amid talks about a military strike in Syria.
The FAA advisory suggests the president will arrive some time after 2 p.m. Monday and leave by 11 a.m. Thursday. He was initially scheduled to stay Sunday to Sunday.
Trump is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The summit comes ahead of a proposed meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Friday there's "irrefutable" evidence the attack was fabricated.
Prime Minister Theresa May met with Cabinet members on Thursday to discuss the alleged attack in Douma, Syria.
Trump wants them out, the military says they still have a mission to finish - here's what U.S. soldiers are doing in Syria.
The paper said the rise of the extreme right, radical Islam groups and heated anti-Zionism on the left often go hand in hand with anti-Semitism.