UPS worker strike looms as negotiations fall apart

UPS workers in Minneapolis held a practice picket on Sat, July 8. The workers say they are hoping to send a message that they are serious about striking if they ca not work out a new deal.
Lynne Sladky / AP
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jul 10, 2023
(KERO) — The clock is ticking down toward a possible strike by United Parcel Service workers.

More than 300,000 UPS workers are threatening to walk off the job if their union cannot work out a new contract by Tues, Aug 1.

Negotiations fell apart last week, with both sides blaming each other for walking away from the bargaining table.

