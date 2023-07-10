UPS worker strike looms as negotiations fall apart

(KERO) — The clock is ticking down toward a possible strike by United Parcel Service workers.

More than 300,000 UPS workers are threatening to walk off the job if their union cannot work out a new contract by Tues, Aug 1.

UPS workers in Minneapolis held a practice picket on Sat, July 8. The workers say they are hoping to send a message that they are serious about striking if they can not work out a new deal.

Negotiations fell apart last week, with both sides blaming each other for walking away from the bargaining table.

