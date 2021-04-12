USDA issues Salmonella alert about certain ground turkey products

The USDA is asking people to check their freezers for ground turkey that may have caused reports of Salmonella Hadar illness.

More than 200,000 pounds of raw ground turkey originally produced by Plainville Brands, LLC is included in the warning. The meat was also sold under the Nature’s Promise and Wegman’s brand names.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the public alert after investigating more than two dozen Salmonella cases since late December across 12 states. A recall was not issued, the agency said, because the products are no longer available for consumers to buy.

The alert includes 1-pound and 3-pound packages, with sell by dates in early January. They were sold at various retailers across the country. Scroll down to see all of the product details.

One of the patients identified ground turkey as a possible cause, and another unopened package was collected from the patient’s home. The FSIS says it tested positive for Salmonella Hadar.

The agency says they have not linked all of the recent illnesses to this product and they are continuing their investigation.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Common symptoms include diarrhea, cramps and fever within six hours or up to six days after eating the contaminated product.

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The products bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection.